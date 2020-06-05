Benuel L. King, 35, of 620 Schoeneck Rd., Ephrata, entered into rest after a farming accident on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Lititz, he was the son of Levi S. and Sylvia S. Lapp King of Lititz. He was the husband of Verna Petersheim King. Benuel was a farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his parents and wife, he is survived by: children, Omer Wayne King, Michael Allen King, Jason Lavern King, David Jay King, Rosella Joy King, Kristine King, Mervin Dwayne King; siblings, Samuel L. married to Rachel Lantz King of Stevens, Amos S. married to Naomi Esh King of Lititz, Anna Mae married to Melvin Lantz of Paradise, Levi S., Jr. married to Mary Ellen Speicher King of Lititz, John L. married to Lydia Fisher King of Quarryville, Rachel L. married to Levi R. King of Paradise, Mervin L. married to Mamie Fisher King of Kinzers, Jacob L. married to Savilla Stoltzfus King of Lititz, Elam L. married to Naomi Riehl King of Lititz, Barbie Ann wife of David Beiler of Narvon and Sylvia Lynn married to Allen Esh of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel L. King.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
