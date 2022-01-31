Benuel K. King, 88, of 382 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand, passed away on Saturday January 29th, 2022. He was the husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp King and the late Barbara Stoltzfus King who died in 1999. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. King worked for Beiler’s Manufacturing and Supply, Ronks.
In addition to his wife he is survived by:11 children, Christian married to Malinda Esh King, Lititz, Gideon married to Rachel Fisher King, Christiana, Benjamin married to Katie Fisher King, Ephrata, Daniel married to Sadie Fisher King, Lititz, Jonas married to Fannie Smucker King, Christiana, John married to Lena Beiler King, Bird-in-Hand, Amos married to Rebecca Petersheim King, East Earl, Samuel married to Sadie Mae King King, Lititz, Annie married to Elmer Esh, Ronks, Sadie married to Daniel Smucker, Ephrata, Mary married to Daniel King, Honey Brook; 79 grandchildren; 37 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grand and step-great-grandchildren; stepchildren, John married to the late Annie Lapp, Lititz, Lydia married to John Stoltzfus, Hopkinsville, KY, Annie married to Gideon Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand, Amos married to Arie Lapp, Kirkwood; siblings Elam married to the late Rachel King, Ronks, Jacob married to the late Rebecca King, Lancaster, Jonas married to Susie King, Quarryville, Lydia married to Daniel Lapp, Strasburg; sisters-in-law, Mary King Lancaster, Annie King, Talmage, Annie King, Lititz, Rachel King, Smoketown. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren; brothers, Christ, Abram, Daniel, Amos, David; sisters, Mary Stoltzfus, Malinda King.
Funeral services: 11 a.m., Monday, January 31, 2022 from the late home. Viewing: there till the time of service. Interment: Upper Mill Creek Cemetery.
Furman's -- Leola
