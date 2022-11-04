Benuel K. King, 54, of 1490 North Harmon Road, Newburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his home.
Born Thursday, April 18, 1968 in Bird-in-Hand, Lancaster County, he was a son of Amos K. King and the late Malinda E. King. He was the husband of Arielynn Zook King.
Benuel was the owner/operator of Blue Mountain Small Engine Repair in Newburg. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Joshua Mark King, Suzanne Louise ( Alvin) King, Jonas Isaac King, Katie Marie (Ephraim) Stoltzfus, Anna Grace, and Leroy Wayne King, all of Newburg; four grandchildren; and ten siblings, Emma (Chester) Zook, Lykens, Sarah (Steven) Hostelter, Newburg, Amos (Lavina Hostelter) King, Shippensburg, Isaac (Anna Esh) King, Newburg, Reuben (Katie Kay Stoltzfus) King, Loysville, Omar (Rosanna Stoltzfus) King, Newburg, Susie (Gideon) Kurtz, Newburg, Ephraim King, Shippensburg, Malinda (John) Stoltzfus, Jr., and Fannie (Andrew) Stoltfus, Newville.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother John King.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the family residence, 1490 N. Harmon Road, Newburg, PA 17240. Burial will be in Blue Mountain Amish Cemetery. A viewing will be held from now until the time of the service at the family home.
Family requests omission of flowers.
The family has entrusted the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. to handle the funeral arrangements.
A living tribute »