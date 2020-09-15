Benuel E. Lapp, age 11, of 333 Street Road, Oxford, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at home. He was the son of Daniel E. and Mary K. Esh Lapp with whom he resided. Benuel attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 7 siblings: Omar E., Amos E., Daniel E. Jr., Christ E., John E., Lydia N., and Roy E. all at home, grandparents Amos K. and Elizabeth Z. Lapp Lapp of Oxford, Omar G. and Annie M. Huyard Esh of Quarryville, great-grandparents Daniel E. and Lydia K. King Lapp of Lancaster, Amos S. and Katie Z. Zook Lapp of Strasburg, and Elizabeth S. Glick Esh of Quarryville.
Services will be private with interment in the Homeville Amish Cemetery.
