Benuel B King, 77, formerly of Ronks, died peacefully at home Saturday, October 15, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Samuel F. and Mary Anna Beiler King.
Ben was a member of and was involved with Salem Reformed Church, Hellers, Lancaster. Ben enjoyed spending time with family and friends. For over 30 years, he loved attending the Indianapolis 500 with his siblings and their families. His pet dogs adored him because they never went hungry. An avid golfer, he enjoyed traveling for golf trips.
Ben was a truck driver and loved Kenworth trucks. He worked for H.M. Stauffer and Sons for 44 years until his retirement. After retiring, he worked at Eagle Disposal and Pleasant View Plumbing.
Ben is survived by: his daughter, Lisa, wife of Stephen Schweitzer; his four grandchildren, Brittney, wife of Kevin Munczinski, Dallas, Katelin, and Nickolas; his two great-grandchildren, Khiylee, and Kennedy; 5 siblings, Lydia King, David husband of Mary King, Samuel husband of Carol King, Levi husband of Mary Anne King, Sarah wife the late Michael Varley. He was preceded in death by: 2 brothers, Christian and Jonas King; a sister, Elizabeth King.
Funeral services will be held from Salem Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM. There will be a viewing from 5 to 6:30 PM at the church on Thursday. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »