Benny M. Perez, 66, of Lancaster, and formerly of New York City, died at his home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Born in Brooklyn he was the son of the late Buenaventura and Sonia Zweifach Perez. Benny was the loving husband of Leonor Pen Perez and they celebrated 41 wonderful years together.
For many years Benny worked as a first responder, as an Emergency Medical Technician in New York City, Los Angeles, and Virginia; he continued his working career as a licensed CDL Truck Driver. Most recently he was the owner and operator of All American Amish Van & Transport Services, Lancaster.
Surviving in addition to his wife Leonor, are four sons: Jason, Charles, Robert (Stephanie), Richard Perez, and two daughters: Ruthie (Andrea), and Rose Perez, eight grandchildren, two brothers: Michael, David, and five sisters: Shelene, Lisa, Samira, Cynthia and Franny.
A viewing for Benny will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with additional viewing continuing on Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
