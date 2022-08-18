Bennie M. Kauffman, age 67, of 1165 Bartville Road, Christiana, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Emma S. Esh Kauffman. Born in Nine Points, he was the son of the late Samuel S. and Sarah Esh Kauffman.
Bennie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 8 children: Simeon E. husband of Sadie Esh Kauffman of Christiana, John L. husband of Marian Stoltzfus Kauffman of Atglen, Samuel E. husband of Naomi Beiler Kauffman of Christiana, Christian E. husband of Barbara Fisher Kauffman of Gap, Benjamin M., Jr. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Kauffman of Holtwood, Daniel E. husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Kauffman of Christiana, Eli E. husband of Malinda King Kauffman of Cochranville, Leroy E. husband of Rebecca Miller Kauffman of Strasburg, 43 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and 11 siblings: Jacob E. husband of Fannie Stoltzfus Kauffman of Drumore, Rachel E. wife of Aquilla Smucker of Bird-in-Hand, Barbara E. wife of Abner Glick, Sadie E. wife of Ben Glick, Lizzie E. wife of Jacob Blank, all of Quarryville, Rebecca E. wife of David Blank of Oxford, Mary E. wife of the late David Smucker of Christiana, Katie E. wife of Ephraim Beiler of Bird-in-Hand, Malinda E. wife of Daniel Stoltzfus, John K. husband of Mary Stoltzfus Kauffman, both of Christiana, Susie E. wife of Samuel Blank of Narvon. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah E. Kauffman, 2 sons: Enos E., Reuben E. Kauffman, a grandson Leon E. Kauffman and a great-grandson Lavern K. Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1165 Bartville Road, Christiana, on Friday, August 19 at 9 a.m. EST with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
