Bennetta M. Shelly, 94, of Manheim, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William R. Sr. and Mabel D. Hendrix Gates. She was the wife of the late Ray S. Shelly. Bennetta was a faithful and active member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie L. Hill, Susan M. Bowers (Timothy), three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two brothers: Thomas G. Gates (Jean), William R. Gates, Jr., and a sister, Mary Zinn. Preceding her in death is a son, Jay R. Shelly, and a sister, Jane Bruckhart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bennetta's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Bennetta's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545.