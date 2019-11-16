Bennett Edward Kauffman

Bennett Kauffman, 18, of Pequea, PA, died on November 13, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident occurring on October 13. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Keith and Debra (Hershey) Kauffman.
Bennett graduated from Dayspring Christian Academy with honors in 2019. He was captain of the soccer, basketball and track and field teams his senior year. He holds the school record for most points scored in a single basketball game (43). In track, he holds the school record for long jump, high jump and the 110 meter hurdles. He was the 2019 ACSI Northeast Regional Track Meet Most Valuable Athlete. While attending high school Bennett worked at the Lancaster Doubletree Resort during weekends and summers.
Bennett was a Freshman at Millersville University, majoring in Biology, with hopes of becoming a physician. While attending university, Bennett worked the afternoon shift at UPS unloading trucks.
Bennett attended Millersville Bible Church and trusted in Jesus for his salvation. He was very social and enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He also enjoyed physical training, video games, and riding his motorcycle. He regularly demonstrated love and respect for his family, friends and teachers. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving Bennett, in addition to his parents, are brothers Keenan and Preston Kauffman; paternal grandparents, Donald and Linda Kauffman; maternal grandmother, Linda Fudrow; great-grandmother, Verna Hershey.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM with a Celebration of Bennett's Life to begin at 4 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Bennett will be laid to rest at 11 AM on Monday, November 18 at Bethesda Cemetery, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA 17532.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bennett's memory may be made to the Dayspring Christian Academy, 120 College Ave., Suite 106, Mountville, PA 17554.
