Benji Beiler, 2, of 831 Churchtown Road, Narvon passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Reading Hospital from injuries sustained in an accident at the family farm. Born in Narvon, he was the son of Jacob G. and Anna Mary Riehl Beiler.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: brothers, Arlan Matthew, Christopher Wayne, and James Anthony Beiler, at home; paternal grandparents, Christian B. and Barbara King Beiler, Leola; maternal grandparents, Jacob S. and Fannie Mae Esh Riehl, Narvon.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9 am EST with interment in Cambridge Cemetery, Honey Brook. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
