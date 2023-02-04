Benjamin Z. Weaver, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Fairmount Homes. He was the husband of Elsie Buckwalter Weaver with whom he had shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David F. and Mary Ella Zeiset Weaver.
Ben was the founder of Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center, now Lighthouse Vocational Services, and had worked a variety of jobs including Raytec Manufacturing. Ben loved worshipping with all true believers in Christ and enjoyed volunteer community service.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children, Ronald husband of Rosene Bruckhart Weaver, Marlene wife of Clifford Fox, and Ilene wife of Stanley Rutt; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Lena wife of Isaac Martin, Alice wife of the late Edwin High, and Emma wife of Ivan Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Eva wife of the late Daniel Nolt, 2 brothers, Melvin and Clarence, who died at young ages, and Anna former wife of Ivan Weaver.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, at 9:30 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA, with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. A Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Road, Ephrata, PA with Isaac Martin and Chaplain Eugene Weaver speaking. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Wheat Ridge Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Homes for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
