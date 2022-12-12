Benjamin Z. King, 67, of 2191 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, passed away on December 10, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Mary S. Zook King and the late Abram K. King He was a carpenter and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his mother, he is survived by: two brothers, Henry Z. King of Lancaster, Aaron Z. husband of Barbie Fisher King of Lancaster; four sisters, Linda wife of John Glick of Ronks, Sadie wife of Norman Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mary wife of Emanuel Esh of Christiana, Martha wife of Elmer Fisher of Hopkinsville, KY; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 2191 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment in Myers Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
