Benjamin Thomas Rhoads, Sr., age 74, of Lancaster, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was the husband of Maxine H. Chalk Rhoads for over 32 years. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late George Lester Rhoads, Sr. and Mary Ellen Erwin Rhoads.
He was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg. He retired a welder from Herr & Sacco Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, surf fishing, playing cards and games. He was a member of Lancaster County Sportsman's Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children: Benjamin T., Jr. husband of Patti Rhoads of Lampeter, Heather D. wife of Kerry Garber of Holtwood, Matthew R. husband of Wendy Rhoads of Brownstown, Tina L. wife of Larry Stauffer of Manheim, Sheila J. wife of Javan Reigner of Willow Street, 8 grandchildren: Haley, Garrett, Colton Garber, Javan Patrick, Josiah, Joshua Reigner, Victoria, Julia Rhoads, and 3 siblings: Florence Weir of FL, George Lester, Jr. husband of Peggy Rhoads of Columbia, and Hazel wife of Earl Schroeder of New Providence. He was preceded in death by 6 sisters: Julia Strubel, Bertha Morningstar, Miriam Binkly, Leila Groff, Irene Tangert, and Thelma Stapler.
There will be a viewing on Monday, February 8 at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, at 6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Pastor Ken Hash will be officiating. Please follow all CDC recommendations including required masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Benjamin's memory to Black Rock Retreat, 1345 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA. 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com