Benjamin Stauffer Kraybill, 99, of Londonderry Village, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. Born in East Donegal Township, he was the son of the late B. Lehman and Bertha Miller (Stauffer) Kraybill. Ben was the husband of Miriam Hiestand Kraybill. Also surviving are three children, Dr. Donald Eugen Kraybill, Joyce Elaine Hickethier, wife of Wayne, and Kenneth Hiestand Kraybill, husband of Beth (Miller); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Rd, Palmyra, PA 17078 at 2:30 PM. Family and friends will be received at the DiMatteo Worship Center before the service from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Interment will be private. The service is available livestream https://www.youtube.com/live/q24cKj1WP-0?feature=share To send an online condolence and for more information please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
