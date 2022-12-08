Benjamin S. Smoker, 72, longtime resident of Strasburg, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel L. and Lydia K. (Stoltzfus) Smoker. He was the loving husband of Naomi (Stoltzfus) Smoker with whom they shared over 53 years of marriage together.
He worked for Lapp Lumber Company and most recently Hoober, Inc. where he retired in 2017. Ben was a man of faith and attended Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Pequea Church, and most recently was attending Grace Community Church in Willow Street.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Mike) Malcolm of Strasburg, Cheryl (Bob) Arellano of Clarksburg, MD; two sons, Mike (Erin) Smoker of Lancaster and Kevin (Tricia) Smoker of Marietta. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren; Makayla, Madison & Kate Malcolm; Nico Arellano; Megan, Lauren, and Liam Smoker; Levi and Elsie Smoker; and siblings, Amos Smoker, Rebecca King, Dan Smoker, Betty Blank and Mary Jane Riehl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Mervin Smoker and Verna Beiler.
Ben will be forever remembered for his unwavering love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He took great joy in supporting his grandchildren at their concerts, recitals, and sporting events over the years. His faith was beautifully displayed through every interaction he had with friends, family, and co- workers. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the sta at the Cleveland Clinic for the exceptional care that was given to Ben during his time there. The family is forever grateful.
A Service Celebrating Ben's Life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Rd., Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 PM at the church on Saturday. Interment will be private in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
