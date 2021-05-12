Benjamin S. Miller, age 73, of 2019 Smyrna Road, Paradise, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was the husband of Arie K. Glick Miller. Born in Bird in Hand, he was the son of the late Elam and Rachel Stoltzfus Miller. Benjamin was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 9 children: Annie G. wife of Aaron K. Beiler of Bird-in-Hand, Rachel G. wife of Mervin B. Esch of New Providence, Hannah G. wife of Isaac F. Lapp of Ronks, Elam G. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Miller of Cerulean, KY, Malinda G. wife of John S. Fisher of Oxford, Michael G. husband of Sarah Fisher Miller, Abner G. husband of Emma Fisher Miller, both of Columbia, Lizzie G. wife of John S. Stoltzfus of Mount Joy, Sarah G. wife of Daniel L. King of Paradise, 57 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings: John L. husband of Rebecca King Miller of Leola, Isaac S. husband of Sarah Beiler Miller of Christiana, Aaron S. husband of Lydia Blank Miller of Leola, Elam S., Jr. husband of Mary Esh Miller of Christiana, Sarah S. wife of Aaron L. Fisher of Ronks, Melvin S. husband of Fannie Lapp Miller of Fort Plain, NY, Annie S. wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Christiana, and 1 step brother, Henry husband of Sarah Fisher Beiler of Leola. He was preceded in death by a stillborn grandson.
Funeral service will be private with interment in the Gap Road Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
