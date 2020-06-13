Benjamin S. Lapp, 65, of 3637 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Mary Lapp. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Ben owned a local retail store and was an avid goat enthusiast.
He is survived by wife, Nancy B Lapp, and five children: Marilyn wife of Daniel Fisher of Bird In Hand, Martha wife of Jacob King of Gap, Jay Matthew husband of Marlene Stoltzfus Lapp of Lititz, Michael Lee husband of Kayla Esh Lapp of Lancaster, Marybeth wife of Jesse King of Narvon; twenty grandchildren; and five siblings: Naomi, wife of the late David P. Stoltzfus, Katie wife of the late Sam Fisher, Sadie wife of Elmer Lapp, Anna wife of the late William Fisher, Abner husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp.
A private service will take place with interment at Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
