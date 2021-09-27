Benjamin S. Beiler, 85, of 1156 Lancaster Pike, Drumore, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021 in Drumore Township. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late John M. and Sadie Smoker Beiler. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, he was a retired farmer and harness maker.
He is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Katie K. Stoltzfoos Beiler; five sons, Benuel J. married to Miriam Stoltzfus Beiler, Elam S. married to Malinda Fisher Beiler, Gideon S. married to Lydia Esh Beiler, Eli L. married to Ruth Zook Beiler, all of Drumore, Steven S. married to Barbie King Beiler, Quarryville; three daughters, Lydia married to Amos E. King, Drumore, Mary married to John L. Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Sadie married to Christ S. Beiler, Hershey; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Stoltzfus Beiler, Drumore; 60 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; a brother, Amos of Ronks. He was preceded in death by: a son, John S. Beiler; brothers, Elam and Elias; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at the late home with viewing there till the time of service. Interment: Drumore Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
