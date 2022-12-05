Benjamin S. Beiler, 61 of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Reuben S. and Lydia Stoltzfus Beiler. Surviving are: brothers, John married to Sadie Glick Beiler, Strasburg, Samuel married to Priscilla Stoltzfus Beiler, Quarryville; sisters, Edna married to Ammon Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Anna Mary married to Christ King, Strasburg.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. with viewing from Noon 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Furman's Leola
