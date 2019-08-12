Benjamin R. Yohe, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown, where he had resided since last October. He was the husband of the late Mazie Mimnall Yohe, to whom he was married for 70 years until her death on January 7, 2019. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late Benjamin A. and Dorothy Crom Yohe.
He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during WWII and retired in 1992 after 46 years of service from the Armstrong Floor Plant where he worked as a supervisor in the floor tile department. He had also worked in the family business at the former Crom's Beer Distributors in Columbia.
Affectionately known to many as "Punkin," he was known for his knowledge of sports trivia and was an avid fan of Penn State, the Eagles, the Phillies and Notre Dame. He was a true family man who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His surviving family includes his children, Steve Yohe; Robin, wife of Rick Ernst; Tammy, wife of Robert Eno; John, husband of Alesha Yohe; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Yohe; great grandson Kyrie; brother Harry and sister Dorothy.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with his grandson, Mr. Quint Eno, presiding. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Save a Warrior "SAW" c/o The S/SGT Dick Wood Warrior Village, 4560 Gratiot Road SE, Newark, OH 43056 or at www.saveawarrior.org