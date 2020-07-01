Benjamin R. Will, 38, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of David R. and Faye (Bechtold) Will.
He was a 2000 graduate of Warwick High School. Ben was a self-employed carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Andy Will, husband of Valery of Akron; two nephews, Abbott and Otto, and a host of loving aunts, uncles and extended family.
Whether chanting Go Birds on a Sunday or anticipating some fall ball at The Bank, Ben was a fanatical Philly sports fan. When it came to movies, well, he's seen it. If you wanted a friend to recline with to see the newest release on the big screen or relax at home to binge watch the newest series- Ben was the guy. With a vinyl collection that was nothing short of impressive, you could always hear tunes echoing from his player. There was nothing that made Ben's, the tie dye wearing uncle, face light up more than seeing his nephews and making them laugh.
A son, a brother, an uncle, a friend.
Love will see you through.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ben's memory may be made to the Lititz Springs Park, P.O. Box 110, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com