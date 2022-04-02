Benjamin R. Stoltzfus, 51, of 33 Limerock Road, Lititz, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Eli S., Jr. and the late Mary B. Riehl Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Sarah Ann Stoltzfus Stoltzfus He owned Limerock Gazebos and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife and father, he is survived by: a daughter, Kaitlyn E. Stoltzfus at home; step-mother Rachel Zook Stoltzfus of Leola; brothers, Eli III husband of Rachel R. Stoltzfus of Coatesville, Amos R. husband of Katie Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Ivan R. husband of Miriam R. Stoltzfus of Leola; sisters, Barbara R. wife of Daniel King of Strasburg, Sadie R. wife of Steven Stoltzfus of Lititz, Emma R. wife of Elmer Smucker of East Earl, Mary R. wife of Mervin Allgyer of Narvon and Rebecca R. wife of Michael Smucker of East Earl.
The funeral will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST at 33 Limerock Road, Lititz, PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Sun Hill Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals
