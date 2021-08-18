Benjamin P. Sheetz, 59, of Wrightsville, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Ralph Sheetz and the late Leah "Pat" Burke Sheetz Roye.
Ben was employed for the past five years as a warehouse associate at the Military & Commercial Fasteners Corp., York.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin D. Sheetz; brother, Bruce Sheetz; sisters, Annie, wife of Sheldon Paules; Alice, wife of Chuck Noll; Kit, wife of Bob Pittenger; Jean, wife of Ralph Young and Patty, wife of Jere Bayman. His brother, Ralph J. Sheetz preceded him in death.
At Ben's request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
