Benjamin P. "Ben" Hill, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, September 05, 2020 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Clara (Beck) Hill. Ben was the husband of Jeannette (Coleman) Hill with whom he celebrated 71 years of marriage this past March 27th.
Ben retired from Armstrong World Industries after 46 years of service. He enjoyed antiquing and going to the Hershey Antique Car Show.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jeannette, are five children, Glenn Hill, husband of Debra of Gordonville, Kenneth Hill, husband of Diana of Mount Joy, Jesse Hill, husband of Kim of Naples, FL, Jennifer Frantz of Lancaster, and Juddson Hill of Lancaster; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pauline Wiker of Millersville and Gloria Sherman of Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Hill and two half-brothers, Edward Patton and Kenneth Taska.
A funeral service honoring Ben's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. PLEASE NOTE: COVID 19 protocols limit funeral home capacity. Seating is limited, please arrive early and all attendees will be required to wear a mask. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.