Benjamin Michael Weber, 87, passed away on November 20, 2021, at the United Zion Retirement Community Mike was born in Lititz, PA, the son of the late B. Franklin and Sarah (Hostetter) Weber.
Mike enjoyed reading, playing games, watching television, and listening to music. Mike had a great love of turtles and horses. Mike’s love of turtles started at the tender age of 4. When his mother did the washing, she hung it outside on the clothesline and used an oval shaped wicker basket to carry the wash, leaving it beside the clothesline until the clothes were dry and ready to bring in. Mike liked to play “turtle.” He’d get down on his knees and elbows with the basket over his back. He’d crawl around in the yard and then pull his legs and arms inside. Then he’d go back to crawling. This went on until his mother needed the basket again. In later life, Mike was an avid collector of turtle items.
Mike’s love of horses began when a next-door neighbor started to breed and raise racehorses for harness racing. Mike could frequently be found feeding handfuls of grass, rubbing a soft ,velvety nose, or giving a bit of sugar to the horses in the field. He never had the desire to ride a horse but enjoyed their company. The horses, too, must have enjoyed his company as well and would quickly come over to the fence to see him. He acquired and treasured many horse items over the years - horse sheets, shirts with horses on them, statues, and pictures. He could also tell you about each breed and their traits.
Early on, it became evident that Mike was not like the other children. He was fidgety and restless in school. When he could not sit still, the teacher would tie him to the chair, which only made matters worse. In those days, nothing was known about autism and Mike’s parents were told that the only place for a child such as Mike was an institution. Mike’s parents did take him to an institution but quickly saw how unhappy he was and took him back home. Under his father’s “schooling,” Mike learned to read and write, as well as balance his own checkbook. Mike’s love of reading skyrocketed when an encyclopedia salesman sold his parents a full set of the World Book Encyclopedia. Mike read each volume from cover to cover. His retention was phenomenal and for many years afterwards, was able to repeat verbatim sections of these books.
Mike also was extremely good at remembering dates – particularly birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and other special events. In addition, he could rattle off the favorite colors and animals of everyone he had ever met. He was a prolific writer and sent letters and cards, carrying messages to friends and family almost weekly. These missives always contained drawings (in the favorite color of the recipient) and stickers or a homemade bookmark. To those who loved Mike, these items are still part of their most treasured items.
Mike lived with his parents on their farm in Lititz, PA for a large part of his life. As his mother and father got older, Mike took on more and more responsibility for their care. He cooked and cleaned for them, did the laundry, mowed the lawn, and maintained the property. When his father passed and it was getting harder for his mother to continue to live in the family home, Mike and his mother moved to a nursing care facility. The family was concerned about Mike being able to adjust to a new environment. It was also at this time that Mike was correctly diagnosed as having autism.
Although very different from what he was used to, Mike flourished in the new environment. He quickly became a favorite with the staff and residents. Mike was always quick with a hello and the offer to help yourself to a piece or two of candy – he always had a supply of hard candies and chocolate for those that stopped by for a visit. In fact, if he learned your favorite candy, he tried to have it readily available.
For as long as he was able, Mike attended the Lititz Mennonite Church with his mother. After his mother’s passing, he attended the chapel at the nursing home and participated in the many activities, such as bowling, bingo, and shopping trips to local stores.
Mike was a very special person, who had a dry sense of humor and frequently made jokes. He was generous and caring to all, whether they responded to him with kindness or cruelty. He knew he was different; he knew people made fun of him; but he never let that change his outlook or how he treated others. A valuable trait that many of us should learn to develop. Mike’s family and friends hope that Mike is regaling the angels in heaven with all that he learned from those encyclopedias.
Mike will be sorely missed by his three sisters, Sally Horst, Alice Lapp (John) and Joyce Busch; his brother, Sam Weber (Beth); and his nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Messages of condolence, as well as any memories you may have of Mike may be posted online on the Stradling Funeral Home’s Memory Wall (https://memorials.stradlingfuneralhome.com/sitemap.php?).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mike’s memory to Wellspan Philhaven’s Center for Autism and Development Disabilities (www.wellspanphilhaven.org/Donate/Donate-Now).
