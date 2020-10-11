Benjamin Mark Emerson, Sr., 44, of Reading, passed away October 3, 2020 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Bernadette M. (Cachuela) Emerson. They would have celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on November 21st. Born in Reading, he was a son of Mark T. and Marsha L. (Whitermore) Emerson, of Ephrata.
A 1994 graduate of Ephrata High School, he received his associate degree from YTI Career Institute, Lancaster with a degree in Culinary Arts/Restaurant Management on May 5, 2014. While at YTI, he graduated with honors and received the August Eschoffier Award. Benjamin worked at Kitchen Kettle Village, Intercourse, R. M. Heagy Foods, East Petersburg, and Waco Taco, Lancaster. He was a Christian of the Mennonite faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife are his children – Dylan Lucelle Emerson and Jax Grace Emerson, both of Akron, PA, Iris Sorrel Emerson and Benjamin Mark Quinten Emerson, both of Reading, his step children; Landon Cole Whitmore and Aiden Michael Whitmore, both of Exeter Twp., and his brother, Peter James Emerson partner of Braxton Draper, Los Angeles, CA.
A Celebration of Benjamin's Life will be webcast on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visit www.kleefuneralhome.com, go to Benjamin Emerson obituary and click on webcast icon. Please honor Benjamin by contributing on GoFundMe–Support the family of Ben Emerson. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Emerson family.
