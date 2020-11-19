Benjamin L. Fisher, 84, of 4005 White Oak Rd., Paradise, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Phares and Rebecca Lapp Fisher. He was the husband of Katie B. (Miller) Zook Fisher and the late Emma (King) Fisher who died in 2008. Benjamin was a retired dairy farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife he is survived by six children; Sadie married to Christ Stoltzfoos, Strasburg, Ephraim married to Katie Petersheim Fisher, Rebecca married to Christ Miller, Ruth married to Reuben Beiler, all of Paradise, Miriam married to David Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Jesse married to Lydiann Blank Fisher, New Holland; 34 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie married to Aaron Fisher, Gordonville, Emma married to the late Daniel King, Sylvia married to Benuel King, both of Lancaster, Sadie married to Reuben Stoltzfus, Christiana, Phares married to Mary Ann Fisher, Myerstown, Rebecca Fisher, Melvin married to Miriam Fisher, both of Ronks; step-children, Nancy married to Emanuel Fisher, Chester married to Emma Zook, Eli married to Fannie Zook, Arie Lynn married to Benuel King, Sadie married to Leroy Stoltzfus, Joshua married to Linda Zook, Rebecca married to Isaac Lapp, Jonas E. Zook, Jr., Gideon married to Emma Mae Zook; 55 step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Melvin and Elmer; three brothers, Elmer, John and Leroy; one sister, Mary Fisher.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's-Leola
