Benjamin L. DeVerter, 102, of Smoketown, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Mary Robinson DeVerter. Benjamin was the husband of the late Margaret Rohrer DeVerter, who passed away on April 9, 2011. At the time of her death, they were married 70 years.
Benjamin graduated from Lancaster Business College and attended Penn State University and took additional courses in Management and Computer related topics. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines.
Benjamin retired as an Accounting Manager from UGI after 30 years' service. After retirement, he was a Tax Preparer for H & R Block. He was a member of the National Management Association. He served on the United Way Budget Committee and was a member of the Taxation Committee of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. He was also a Junior Achievement Adviser of Lancaster County, as well as Past President and a member of Rotary Club of Paradise. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Gas Association and Chairman of the Accounting Committee, as well as the American Gas Association, where he served on the Accounting Committee.
Benjamin served on the School Board of Conestoga Valley School District and on the Board of the Lancaster County Vo-Tech Schools. He also served as an Auditor for East Lampeter Township. Benjamin served on the Board of Directors of P.L. Rohrer & Bro. Inc. in Smoketown, a company of which his father-in-law was one of the founders. In earlier years, he was active in Child Evangelism.
He served as a Deacon, Elder, Member of the Finance Committee and on the Long Range Planning Committee of Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was also co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served there as an Elder, Treasurer, Financial Secretary and Chairman of the Finance Committee. He also served on the Board of Home Ministries for the Reformed Presbyterian Church Evangelical Synod.
He will be lovingly missed by: his two sons, Benjamin L. Jr., husband of Carolyn Nolt DeVerter, Smoketown and John C., husband of Carol Cox DeVerter, Temple; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard husband of Marie DeVerter, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles; sisters, Anna Hickey, Jane Warfel, and Evelyn DeVerter.
A Memorial Service honoring Benjamin's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Family and friends will be received at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Private interment: Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 and/or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's-Leola