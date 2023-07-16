Benjamin K. Schweitzer, 38, of Stevens, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023. Born in Ephrata, he was the oldest son of Richard P. and Vickie L. (Specht) Schweitzer.
Ben was a graduate of Cocalico High School class of 2003. Having long wanted to be in the U.S. Army, he joined the Army Reserves while still attending school and became active duty in 2004. He served until 2012, becoming a Sergeant in the Special Forces and gaining a wealth of experience and adventure. During his time in the Army he completed two tours in Iraq, serving as an Arabic interpreter and combat medic. In his free time, he traveled the Middle East, Germany and Austria.
Returning home to Adamstown, Ben worked for Sensenig Roofing for 5 years and gained valuable experience in welding and metal work. He then started his own business called Special Projects Company, where he combined his experience, talent in construction, and creative vision to create his own unique product. He worked hard to develop his company, specializing in custom steel fabrication and eventually branching out into home improvement projects while pursuing patents for his product and bringing his vision to life.
Ben was ambitious and full of ideas. He had a boisterous voice and an infectious energy that filled the room and any conversation he was in. Outgoing and adventurous, he enjoyed concerts and rock-climbing, traveling with friends to New River Gorge, WV, and cliffs and caverns all over KY. He was a keen reader and curious about a wide range of topics. He had a good mind for strategy games like Chess and Risk, and made many fond memories with family and friends playing games of Settlers of Catan.
He was bold in pursuit of his dreams and ideas, endured the bad with the good, and always had the courage to get up when things got tough and continue in the face of obstacles.
In addition to his parents, Ben will be remembered and loved by two brothers, Daniel (Harmony) Schweitzer, nieces Stella and Marsali, and nephew David of Grand Canyon, AZ, and Eric Schweitzer of Missoula, MT.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Tues., July 18 from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. www.goodfuneral.com
