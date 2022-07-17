Benjamin J. Witmer, Sr., Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Ben was born to the late David L. Witmer and Anna M. Bernhardt, and married to the late Dorothy J. Trego Witmer.
Ben served his country as a veteran of the Korean War: Sgt. 1st class, 101st Airborne Division. Benjamin attended East Lampeter High School.
Born and raised on the Whispering Pines Farm, Ronks, PA. After serving in the military, he went on to pursue a profession in excavating and blasting; eventually establishing his own excavating business, B&J Excavating. Ben spent the last 25 years of his career as a site foreman for Brubacher Excavating until he retired to care for his ailing wife, Dottie.
If you were to ask anyone who knew him, they would comment that "Ben could fix anything, and if he can't fix it, you may as well throw it away."
Ben is survived by companion of 8 years Mary Lee Yeiser, daughters, Cynthia M. Thatcher (Albert) Quarryville, Sandra L. Hohenwarter (Duane) New Holland, son David G. Witmer Lancaster, daughter-in-law Sheri Minnich Witmer, Lititz, sister Martha Krauss (William) Matthews, NC, sister-in-law Arvella Pennington Witmer, brother-in-law John Spadea, San Diego, CA, 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are stepdaughters Vicki Jewel and Teri Albright and their children and grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, Ben was predeceased by his son Benjamin J. Witmer, Jr., grandson Daniel Kur, sister Patricia Spadea, and brothers Daniel Witmer and David Witmer, Jr.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to friends Don and Judy Harrod, the Lapp family, and the staff at Caring Hospice for their support and loving care in final days.
Donations may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date for both Ben Sr. and Ben Jr.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »