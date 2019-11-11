Benjamin J. Schemm

Benjamin J. Schemm

Benjamin J. Schemm, 32, of Manheim Township, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital due to medical complications.

A graduate of Manheim Township High School and the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Ben was the son of Dr. James R. and Carol A. (Harter) Schemm; brother of Jennifer, wife of Marc Kauffman and uncle to Ethan, Carter and Caden, with whom he shared a close bond.

A Celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg. Share memories or condolences with the family at CentralPACremation.com.

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter