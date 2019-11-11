Benjamin J. Schemm, 32, of Manheim Township, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital due to medical complications.
A graduate of Manheim Township High School and the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Ben was the son of Dr. James R. and Carol A. (Harter) Schemm; brother of Jennifer, wife of Marc Kauffman and uncle to Ethan, Carter and Caden, with whom he shared a close bond.
A Celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.