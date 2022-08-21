Benjamin J. Owens, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was the son of the late Jefferson and Laura (Means) Owens. He was married to his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae (Wenrich) Owens, for 64 years.
Benjamin worked for KD Tools for 25 years and worked 6 years for Kellogg's. He was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz and Lampeter Fire Company. He was an avid Eagles and Flyers fan, enjoyed hunting trips to his cabin in Tioga County, loved his dogs, Mitsi, Waggy, and Little Foot, and was known for his daily meal of Kunzler bacon and chocolate milk. Benjamin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. He was a stubborn man, thoroughly loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert B. Owens, daughter, Cheryl A. Santiago, daughter, Wendy S. Dettrey (Mark), son, Kevin W. Owens (Alison), grandchildren, Trisha, Tyler, Taylor, Brandon, Patrick, Jessica, Christine, and Jennifer, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister, Charlotte Farmer. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marian Owens, and Mary Owens.
Relatives and friends are invited to Benjamin's Funeral Service on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with a viewing from 10 AM until the time of service.
