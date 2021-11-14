Benjamin J. “Ben” Witmer, Jr., 63, of Lititz passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Benjamin J. Witmer, Sr. and the late Joan (Riley) Witmer. He was married to Sheri (Minnich) Witmer with whom he shared over 39 years of marriage.
He enjoyed riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fishing but most of all was a family man who cherished spending time with all his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ben was very proud to have been sober for the last 33 years of his life and was very influential in starting the Keep It Simple recovery support group in Brownstown.
In addition to his wife Sheri, he is survived by two sons, Benjamin “Benni” Witmer husband of Lisa of Schaefferstown, PA, Josh Witmer husband of Amy of Lititz; two daughters, Brittany Burkholder wife of Pete of Lititz and Melissa Harner wife of Adam of Lancaster. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, Lucian, Lilith, Rileyanne, Colton, Mollie, Rowan, Connor, Madelyn, Jack, Aubrey, McKenna and the twelve on the way, along with his siblings, Cindy Thatcher, wife of Albert of Quarryville, Sandy Hohenwarter wife of Duane of New Holland and David Witmer of Lancaster.
A Service Celebrating Ben’s Life will be held at 7 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 5-7 PM at the funeral home on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ben’s memory may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Keep It Simple (Open Meeting 8 PM Saturday) Emmanuel UMC, 30 N. Church St. SW, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence, please visit: