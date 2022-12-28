Benjamin H. Warfel, Jr., 93, of 115 Savo Ave., Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born in Millersville, he was the son of the late Benjamin H., Sr. and Elvina Warfel. He was the beloved husband to the late Marian Lutz Warfel with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016.
Benjamin was a 1947 graduate of Manor Twp. School District. He worked in automotive parts and sales for over 30 years at Faulkner Chevrolet, formerly Larry Murphy Chevrolet, and formerly Wiggins Chevrolet Co. After his retirement, he was employed by Migdon-Rhoades Auto Sales as a car driver. He was a member of Lititz Moravian Church for over 60 years. Benjamin was also a life-long member of the American Legion Post #56 and V.F.W. Post #1463, both of Lititz. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Benjamin was active in the Manheim Twp. Midget Baseball program, serving as a coach for several years.
Surviving are two children, Gregory B. Warfel of Marietta, and Jane S. Zeswitz (Mark) of Lancaster, three grandchildren, Hannah Mackay, Ellen Zeswitz, and Daniel Zeswitz, and three great-grandchildren, Delaney, Finley, and Sullivan Mackay. He was predeceased by a sister Janet Kaseman.
Friends and family are invited to a service on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, beginning at 11 AM. Visitation will take place in the Eschbach Parlor from 10 AM until the service. Interment will follow in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ben's name can be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com