Benjamin H. Martin, 65, of 1176 Peiffer Hill Road, Stevens, PA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Annie M. Hoover Martin. Bon in Denver, he was the son of Lydia M. Hoover Martin of Denver and the late Rufus Z. Martin.
Benjamin was a farmer and a member of the Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are six sons, Daniel and Phares Martin of Denver. David husband of Edna Hoover Martin, Benjamin Martin and Jonathan Martin of KY, and Melvin Martin of Stevens; Lydiann and Marlene Martin both of Denver; eight brothers, Harvey husband of Irene Martin, Jesse husband of Esther Martin, Marcus Martin, Ammon Martin, Rufus Martin, and Willis Martin all of Denver, Norman Martin and Jonas Martin both of KY; and two sisters, Marin wife of Eli Hoover of Denver, and Ella wife of Alvin Hoover of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by a sister Lena Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, at 1:00 P.M. at the Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Rufus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
A living tribute »