On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Jesus took Benjamin H. Burkholder III, 80, of Conoy Township, by the hand and welcomed him into Heaven. Born Wednesday, June 3, 1942, in Conoy Township, he was the son of the late Benjamin H. Burkholder, Jr. and Fanny B. (Earhart) Burkholder. He was married to Bonita L. (McLane) Burkholder on August 14, 1965.
Ben was a hard working farmer on his farm in Conoy Township. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming but above all, spending time with his five grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of over 57 years, he is survived by two sons: Benjamin H. Burkholder IV, married to Georgiann, of Bainbridge, and Dean E. Burkholder, married to Melissa, of Marietta. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Benjamin V, Emily, Faith, Brady and Derrick Burkholder; three sisters: Helen Libhart, of Elizabethtown, Arlene Walter, married to Harold, of Lancaster and Lois Fink of Elizabethtown, as well as Benjamin's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Shreffler.
Private interment took place at the convenience of the family in Bainbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Benjamin's memory to Conoy Lions Club, PO Box 512, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or to East Donegal-Conoy Christian Food Bank, Attention: Pat Vogel, 155 Vinegar Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547.
