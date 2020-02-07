Benjamin Franklin Lepore III, 41, of York, PA, died at York Hospital on February 4, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained from a work related accident. He was the husband of Stephanie M. (Foulks) Lepore, with whom he observed their 11th wedding anniversary on June 28, 2019. Born February 26, 1978 in York, PA, he was the son of Joyce (Rodgers) and Benjamin Franklin Lepore, Jr. of York, PA.
Ben was the manager of Ben Franklin Park in York, PA. He was a 1996 graduate of West York Area High School and a very active member of YGBC in York, PA where he was an Elder and helped lead the Grace Kids program for the church. Ben was also a member of the P.C.O.A. and was an accomplished pianist.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Ben is survived by four children, Elijah, Ezra, Ezekiel, and Elizabeth Lepore, a brother, Thomas R. Lepore and his wife Michelle, and a sister, Jennifer M. Knepp and her husband Cory.
The family has planned a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at YGBC, 661 N. Newberry Street, York, PA with Pastor Dustin Godshall officiating. The family will receive friends and guests following the service.
A public viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA, followed by a graveside service at Greenmount Cemetery in York, PA.
If you would like to relieve the financial burden of the Lepore family as they grieve the loss of their loving husband and father, please go to gofundme.com, The Lepore Family, or if you would like to support the Lepore children, a scholarship fund is being formed to cover tuition at Logos Academy where Elijah and Ezra recently enrolled as students. Please go to: www.logosyork.org/LeporeChildren to give to the fund or mail a check to: Logos Academy, 250 West King Street, York, PA, 17401.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
