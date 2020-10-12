Benjamin F. Stoltzfus, 2 month old infant son of Abner G. & Sadie L. Fisher Stoltzfus, of 430 Baumgardner Road, Willow Street, PA, passed away at the Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Also surviving are grandparents: Jacob S. & Bena Glick Stoltzfus of Willow Street, Steven Z. & Linda Beiler Fisher of Pequea, great-grandparents: Henry B. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Rebecca Stoltzfus Glick of New Providence, Daniel M. & Esther Smucker Beiler of Lancaster, Sadie L. Zook Fisher of Quarryville.
Private services will take place from the late home with interment in the West Beaver Creek Cemetery.
