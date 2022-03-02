Benjamin F. Spickler, 80, of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin S. Spickler and Mary Ann (Hertzler) Wanamaker; brother, Thomas Spickler.
Benjamin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Spickler; daughter, Christy Spickler; sister, Sue Binkle (James) and sister-in-law, Dianne O. Spickler.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »