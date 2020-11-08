Benjamin F. Fetter, 72, of 307 ½ Coral St., Lancaster, PA died on November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Peggy Smith Fetter. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Edgar W., Jr. and Ruth Depeu Smith.
He was retired from GG Schmitt Co. in Lancaster where he was employed as a polisher for over 40 years. He was a member of the Active Club in Lancaster.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 Sons: James Lee Fetter of California and Mark Lee Fetter of Lancaster. Also surviving are Siblings: James Lee Fetter and Sarah. There will be No formal services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
