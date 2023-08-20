Benjamin F. Bowman, Jr., 98, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on August 6, 2023. Born in Lancaster on April 9, 1925, he was the son of Benjamin F. and Evelyn E. Bowman. He was the husband of the late Mignon E. Bowman; they were married for 75 years.
Ben was a graduate of McCaskey High School, and also attended night courses at PSU Extension School and Stevens Trade. He started working for his uncle's brush business in 1938, and was drafted into the Army the day he graduated from high school. As a member of the Mechanized Calvary on a mission behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Bulge, he became a POW. After WWII, Ben joined Wickersham Construction & Engineering as a draftsman. He was involved in many structural designs throughout Lancaster County, but the one he was most proud of was the Amphitheater at Long's Park. He later became co-owner of the company, serving as Vice-President and Treasurer.
Ben enjoyed many outdoor activities, including biking, swimming, walking, and golf. He and his wife traveled all over the world together; they especially enjoyed going places in their RV. Ben was an avid tinkerer; always interested in how things operated, and found great satisfaction in repairing things. He served on the Planning Commission of Lancaster Township for 25 years, and on the Board of Directors for a number of organizations. He was a member of the Conestoga Country Club, a life member of the AMBUCS, and he and his wife were lifelong members of Christ United Methodist Church.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Mignon, and his only brother, Jack. He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Lawless, wife of Timothy Lawless, of Brownstown, PA, and a son, Gary Bowman, husband of Tracey Bowman, of Lancaster, PA. He also has 3 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to a gathering beginning at 12:30PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ben's name to the Occupational Development Center through this link: https://odcenter.org/donate-online/ or to Hospice and Community Care through this link: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com