Benjamin E. Helmick, 42, of Jacobus, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a short battle with an illness. He was surrounded by family at York Hospital. He was the husband of Christa (Mikolajczyk) and a proud father of Leah Helmick and stepfather to Azlyn Roeder.
Ben is survived by his loving parents, Ernest and Dorothy Helmick of Newberrytown; his brothers, Nicholas Helmick (Erica) of Lancaster, and Jacob Helmick (Lindsey) of New Cumberland; a sister, Erin Thompson (Larry) of Smyrna, DE; and nieces and nephews, Aurora, Savion, Olivia, Adelyn, Sadie, Lane, Trey and Henry.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, two aunts and an uncle, and his cousin, Christian Sweeten.
Ben was born in Harrisburg on March 9, 1981, and he was a 1999 graduate of Red Land High School. Ben was employed by many automotive businesses over the years, most recently working as a service advisor at Lancaster Nissan. His hobbies included collecting art glass, being outdoors, cars, art/drawing, cooking and gardening.
To know him was to love him, and you always knew where you stood with Ben. The excitement he would bring to a conversation about any number of his hobbies was invigorating. He loved to share pictures and experiences that brought him happiness, and he always wanted to share those experiences and that happiness with others.
He lived life on his own terms and marched to the beat of his own drum. Ben was never afraid to offer his opinion, even if it was unpopular. Ben was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be sorely missed by those who truly knew him.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Through the Gift of Life Donor program, his body was able to help many others in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Ben's name to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
