Benjamin E. Greenawalt

Benjamin "Ben" E. Greenawalt, 96, of Lancaster, went to be with his Lord and savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Alpha M. (Eberly) and Albert A. Greenawalt. He was the loving husband to the late Esther (Evans) who passed in 2003. He was a loving father to Mary, married to John Hallman of Phoenixville and Martha married to Mark Reigle of York, PA.
Ben had a brilliant and well-educated mind. After graduating from Eckels School of Mortuary Science in 1946 he was employed by L. Clayton Overly in Bird in Hand. He retired from S. Clyde Weaver after 42 years of service and also served on Weaver's Board of Directors. He assisted Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory for over 20 years after retirement. Ben was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as an aide to General Westmoreland.
Ben was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren, where he was highly involved teaching Sunday school, being a deacon, and volunteering in many other roles for over half of his life. Ben was a modest and gracious man who lived a generous life. He was well-known for volunteering for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Brethren Village and Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
He enjoyed hiking and fishing at his cabin in Shubert. He and his family loved to travel and valued their visits to Ocean City, NJ. Most of all Ben cherished spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his humble and supportive heart by all who knew him.
Ben was a loving, caring, and generous grandfather "Pop Pop" to 3 grandchildren: Rebecca Miller, married to Luke of York, Laura Lash of York and Andrew Hallman, married to Kimberly Lantzy of Phoenixville, as well as 2 great-grandchildren; Benjamin "Little Ben" and Zöe. He was preceded in death by his 6 siblings.
There will be a viewing to receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, PA. 17543. Additionally, friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10am to 11am at the funeral home followed by a memorial service, officiated by Reverend Calvin Wenger. Interment will be private at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ben's honor to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 , The Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
