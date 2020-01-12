Benjamin E. Bender, 44, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Robert and Claire (Thome) Bender of Elizabethtown. Ben was the husband of Mary (Walter) Bender with whom he would have celebrated 17 years of marriage this coming May. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Bender, Jr. of Elizabethtown and Matthew Bender, husband of Kelly of Bainbridge; a sister, Angela Kaley, wife of Eric of Mount Joy; two nieces, Cheyenne and Haley Bender; two nephews, John and Ethan Bender; and a grandniece, Layla.
Ben was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1994. He loved his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, charitable and loving spirit. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, animals and expressing his creativity through art, whether it be on paper or self-tattooing. Ben was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers Ben's family ask that you pass on kindness and a smile in his memory. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
