Benjamin D. Leaman

Benjamin David Leaman, 92, of Strasburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Benjamin D. and Elsie Martin Leaman. He was married for 71 years to Rhoda Buchen Leaman.
Ben had owned and operated farmers markets and stands in suburban Philadelphia. He also drove school bus for many years. He loved to spend time at Camp Hebron, Halifax, and had served on several committees there. He was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a daughter, Anne Leaman, Strasburg; a grandson, Benjamin Klassen, Mountville; a granddaughter, Theresa Klassen, Leola; a great-grandson, Avner Klassen, North Wales, PA; 4 siblings, Carl married to Fran Leaman, Leola, Dr. David married to Jean Leaman, Hershey, Norma married to Lloyd Denlinger, Strasburg, Ray married to Carol Leaman, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a son, Dale.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 2 PM from the Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster with interment following in the adjoining cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12 to 2 PM at the church on Saturday. Contributions may be made to Camp Hebron, 957 Camp Hebron Rd, Halifax, PA 17032. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »