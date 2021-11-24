Retired LTC Benjamin C. Snyder, age 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was welcomed into Heaven by his savior on Friday, November 20, 2021. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala, Ohio.
He was born on April 8, 1932 in New Holland, PA to Benjamin and Sue Snyder. He is preceded in death by his parents, William his brother and Dale Schaeberle his brother-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, of 34 years; his son, Christopher; daughter, Michelle (Mark) and stepsons, Todd (Lori) Wheeler, Tim (Joy) Wheeler; his grandchildren, Hannah (Nathan) Smith, Abbey, Keegan Snyder, Cory, Luke and Gracie Chapman, Gavin Wheeler and great-grandson, Lincoln Smith. Ben is survived by his sister, Betty Jean Schaeberle and many other loving family members.
Ben graduated from New Holland HS, PA in 1950 and Gettysburg College, PA in 1954 where he was Treasurer of Phi Delta Theta and Head Manager of the Athletic Department. He later received his MBA from Michigan State University.
He served on active-duty in the USAF from 1955-1980. Ben was the last active-duty Comptroller at Rickenbacker AFB. He served on three different continents including over seven years in England as well as a year in Saigon MACV. Post-retirement, he worked as Finance Director for Southeast Community Mental Health where he retired from Civil Service in 1996.
Ben’s favorite pastimes included spending time with grandchildren and also cheering for them in multiple sports which they participated in. Ben also enjoyed hiking most of the National Parks with Ruth accompanied by her brother and sister-in-law. Ben had a deep fascination with photographing Buffalo, often too close and was several times chased away but never injured, thank goodness. Ben and Ruth were fortunate to have traveled to numerous parts of the world and enjoyed incredible adventures together.
He was a long-standing member of Fellowship Baptist Church, The Retired Officers Association and Post #24B. Ben will be sadly missed by all those who worked with, knew and loved him.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232 on Saturday, November 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday at the church at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ben’s memory to Fellowship Baptist Church-Building Fund, Tunnel 2 Towers-minfo@tunnel2 towers.org, or Wounded Warrior Project-www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.