Benjamin A. Roda, 95, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mennonite Home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Antonio Roda and Philomena (Costarella) Roda and the husband of the late E. Carlene Roda, who passed in 2013 after 58 years of marriage.
Benjamin was a graduate of Lancaster High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served as a member of the Army Air Corps in World War II. Once he returned home Benjamin opened Roda's Beauty Salon, which he owned and operated for over 35 years. He went on to work for the City of Lancaster as a Housing Inspector until he retired at the age of 79.
Benjamin was an avid golfer and was an original member of The Host. He was also a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club, the Italian American Club, and Knights of Columbus #867. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. First and foremost, to him was his family. His family was everything to him. Benjamin cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially when they would go on their annual family beach trip.
He will be deeply missed by his children: Craig A. married to Dianne Roda of Lancaster, Pamela A. Roda-Kline married to Erik J. Kline of Carlisle, Scott A. married to Patti Roda of Landisville, Kim R. married to E. Philip Wenger of Pequea; his daughter-in-law Denise Roda of Ephrata, his nine grandchildren Mark (Ann), Chris (Jamie), Brandon, Philip, Andrew, Megan (Brock), Philip Jr., Taylor, and Chad; and his three great-granddaughters. Preceding Benjamin in death is his beloved wife E. Carlene Roda, his son Brad Roda, grandson Aaron Roda, and siblings Jessie Crews, Dominic Roda, and Yolanda Caterbone.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Mennonite Home, especially the staff of Wissler Run and Reed Run for the loving care they gave to their father.
Friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:30-8:30PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA. Guests will be received prior to Mass starting at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Benjamin's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com