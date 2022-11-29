Benjamin A. Beats "Ben" 40 of Mount Joy, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family, on Friday, November 25, 2022. Born in Lancaster, to Dennis and Nelleke Beats, Ben is survived by his wife and soul mate Kathryn "Kate" Beats (McKelvey) and their fur-baby Diogee.
Ben graduated from Hempfield High School in 2000. He enjoyed 10 years in commercial security system installation and management. He was a well-liked and respected member of his team. Ben enjoyed role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering. He was also an avid Nintendo player.
His relationship with Kate was built on all things geek, especially Doctor Who and Star Wars.
Benjamin is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Albert and Ruth Beats, maternal grandparents Pieter and Neeltje Hegeman, twin brothers and his aunt.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ben is survived by his brother Caleb D. Beats (Charlotte), his sister Anja K. Beats, 4 aunts, 2 uncles, 5 cousins and his beloved nieces and nephew.
All are invited to join the family in celebrating Ben's life on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Please wear your best geek T-shirt to honor Ben's passion for all things geeky. Private interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ben's memory may be made to the following: the Kidney Cancer Association at Kidneycancer.org; Homeward Bound Animal Rescue at homewardbound2u.rescuegroups.org; or the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institutions/make-a-gift. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com