Benigno Sanchez Rivera, 72, of Lancaster, passed away February 12, 2021 at his home. Born August 15, 1948 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, Benigno was the son of the late Victor Sr. and Clemencia (Rivera) Sanchez.
Through the years, Benigno could be seen walking around town with a big smile and offering friendly conversation to many. He enjoyed singing Spanish gospel music, gardening, and spending time with the children in his family. He frequently traveled back to his home country of Puerto Rico to visit family and friends. Benigno will forever be remembered for his endless care of others and being a humble individual.
He is survived by three sisters: Aurea Sanchez wife of Juan Aviles, Maria Bonilla wife of Jose, and Domitila Sanchez wife of Angel Arzola; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Benigno is preceded in death by a brother: Victor Sanchez, Jr. and a sister: Maria Sanchez.
Family and friends will be received Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 from 10AM to 12PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12PM with Pastor Luis Torres officiating. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
