Benedict Richard "Ben" Sahd, 65, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care on December 18, 2019. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Joseph G. Sahd and Barbara P. Sahd and the loving husband of Beth Ann (Evangelista) Sahd.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School (‘72) and Millersville University where he received both his Bachelors and Masters, Ben channeled his passion for math and education into a long and fulfilling career as a math, computer science, and statistics instructor at Penn Manor School District. In his 33 years of educating at Penn Manor, Ben was the first computer coordinator at Penn Manor School District, a senior class advisor, and a club advisor. Ben was a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Young Educator award given by the Greater Millersville Jaycees. Ben also worked as an adjunct instructor at Millersville University.
A devout Catholic, Ben was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, now an honorary member.
Very politically interested and involved, Ben was a Republican Committeeman for Elizabeth Township and helped organize Ronald Regan's visit to Lancaster County. He was also a member of Robert S. Walker's re-election committee for his entire tenure in Congress. For all his dedication and service, Ben was honored with the invitation to a picnic on The White House lawn, which was attended by Ronald Regan, George H.W. Bush, and cabinet members with music performed by The Charlie Daniels Band.
The perfect start to Ben's day included morning coffee on his screened in deck, where Ben would plan his day and watch for deer and hummingbirds at the feeder. He enjoyed travelling and was fortunate enough to experience several trips to Europe and checked off seeing Mount Rushmore from his bucket list this past June. As an avid Yankees fan, family vacations included a Major League Baseball game whenever possible. His ability to mimic the echo heard in a baseball stadium was unforgettable to all his students and most anyone who had the pleasure to know him. When he wasn't traveling, spending time with his family was key and he was extremely proud of his children and their spouses. Family gatherings were the best when they include his amazing mashed potatoes and famous burgers on the grill.
Ben was kind, caring, positive, and encouraging to everyone he met. Ben's legacy will live through his family; his beloved wife and best friend of 36 years, Beth Ann (Evangelista) Sahd, son; Philip Anthony Sahd and wife Kristen (Davies) Sahd, daughter; Laura Theresa Rodgers and husband Brett, siblings; Jerry Sahd and wife Mary-Lou, Ken Sahd and wife Deb, Dave Sahd and wife Cindy, Pauline Maksel and husband Ed, Darlene Sahd-Terranova, Greg Sahd and wife Janice, Patti Litwin, sister-in-law Soraya Sahd, Brian Sahd and Tony Wong. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother Peter Sahd.
A viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00-5:00PM. A second viewing will be from 10:00-11:00am at the church prior to Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 with The Rev. James O'Blaney C.Ss.R. as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Witness Park Cemetery (Lititz).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Lititz Warwick Community Chest at LWCC PO Box 148, Lititz, PA 17453, or to the Warwick SD Student Services Fund or Student Food Fund by making checks to Warwick School District at 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 and placing "Families in Need/Student Services" or "Cafeteria" in the memo line, respectively. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
